Regez leads 1-2 finish by Swiss in Olympic skicross final

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ryan Regez led a 1-2 finish by Switzerland in the Olympic skicross final at Genting Snow Park. Regez grabbed the lead early and never relinquished it along a course filled with bumps, jumps and rolling terrain. He raised his arms in triumph shortly after crossing the finish line. Alex Fiva finished with the silver and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik took bronze. Italian skicross rider Simone Deromedis won the small final with a little bit of flair. He was coming off the last jump and did the splits before crossing the finish line.