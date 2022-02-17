Sherfield sparks Nevada to 90-60 romp over San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Grant Sherfield finished with 25 points and 10 assists and Nevada walloped San Jose State 90-60. Sherfield sank 10 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Wolf Pack (11-13, 5-8 Mountain West Conference). Sherfield notched his third points/assists double-double of the season. Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 17. Myron Amey Jr. had 16 points to lead the Spartans (7-18, 0-13), who have lost 14 straight.