Takagi wins 1st individual Olympic gold, Bowe breaks through

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Miho Takagi of Japan has won her fourth speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and the first individual gold of her career with an Olympic-record victory in the women’s 1,000 meters. The silver went to Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands. Brittany Bowe of the United States claimed the first individual medal of her career with a bronze. Takagi added to silver medals in the 500, 1,500 and team pursuit at the Beijing Games. The victory was especially sweet after losing a gold in the pursuit when her older sister fell in the final turn with Japan leading.