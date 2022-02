WILMINGTON, N.C. — Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers easily defeated UNC Wilmington 79-55. Charles Thompson added 15 points for the Tigers on Thursday night. Jason Gibson chipped in 14, Cam Holden scored 13 and Antonio Rizzuto had 10. Jaylen Sims led the Seahawks with 22 points.