Today’s best, yesterday’s stars set to shine at NBA All-Star

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

The NBA’s All-Star weekend is about fashion and fun, Saturday night slams and celebrating the very best in the game today. This year, it’s just as much about the stars of yesterday. The league is honoring its 75th anniversary team during Sunday’s game, just as it celebrated 50 years when it last brought All-Star weekend to Cleveland in 1997. LeBron James remembers watching that ceremony and now returns to his home state to make his record 18th straight All-Star start. Six All-Stars are members of the 75th anniversary team. Usual events such as the dunk and 3-point contests also highlight the festivities.