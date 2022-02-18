Behind China’s Olympics, the saga of a chained woman unfolds

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — As the world watches the Beijing Olympics, the story of a chained woman who appeared in a video in rural China has continued to grow. It has evaded numerous censors both digital and human. The original accounts that shared the video disappeared, and censors on social media platforms deleted articles and hashtags. But amateur sleuths kept the story alive online. Offline, former investigative journalists went reporting on the scene. The case affords a glimpse into what’s happening in China behind the Winter Games — and how people advocate for causes even in the censored space of Chinese social media.