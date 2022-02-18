Canada to play last home World Cup qualifier at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will host Jamaica at Toronto’s BMO Field in its final home World Cup qualifier. Closing in on its first World Cup berth since 1986, Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points and can clinch with one win its final three games. Canada is at Costa Rica on March 24 and closes at Panama on March 30. Canada has won six straight games overall and is unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches at BMO Field since 2011.