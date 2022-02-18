CFP to remain 4 teams through ’25 after expansion talks fail

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The College Football Playoff is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season. The administrators who manage the postseason failed to agree on a plan to expand before the current contracts run out. The CFP management committee met by video conference earlier this week. Executive Director Bill Hancock says the committee decided to abandon efforts implement a new 12-team format for the 2024 season. They instead recommended staying with the current model to the presidents who oversee the playoff. The Board of Managers accepted the recommendation and directed the commissioners to continue discussions on a new format to go into effect for the 2026 season.