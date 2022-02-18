Finland makes Olympic final, to face Swedes or Russians

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Finland advanced to the men’s hockey gold medal game by beating surprise semifinalist Slovakia 2-0. Tournament MVP candidate Sakari Manninen scored his fourth goal of the Olympics. Former Florida Panthers goaltender Harri Sateri made 28 saves for the shutout. The Finns will play the winner of a semifinal between the Swedes and Russians in the final on Sunday. Finland is looking for the first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal in the nation’s history. It was previously in the final in 2006 against Sweden. Slovakia will play the loser of the other semifinal for bronze, going for its first hockey medal of any kind since the breakup of Czechoslovakia.