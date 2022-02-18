Mississippi State beats travel-weary Missouri 68-49

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 16 points, Iverson Molinar added 13 points and Mississippi State beat Missouri 68-49 in a game delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes due to travel issues for the Tigers. Mississippi State took its first lead of the game during a 10-0 run in the opening 10 minutes and led the rest of the way. Missouri didn’t make a field goal in the final five minutes of the first half and trailed 34-23. Andersson Garcia’s three-point play with 13:28 left in the second half put Mississippi State ahead by double-figures for good. Smith scored 11 points in the second half, and Molinar had nine in the opening 20 minutes. D.J. Jeffries had 12 points for Mississippi State. Ronnie DeGray III scored 13 points and Javon Pickett added 11 for Missouri.