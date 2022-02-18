Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Pellington leads No. 8 Arizona women past Washington 51-42

By CHRIS TALBOTT
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 10 points, Sam Thomas hit a game-clinching 3-pointer with a minute to go and No. 8 Arizona beat Washington 51-42. The Wildcats (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12) held the Huskies (5-14, 0-11) scoreless for more than 10 minutes midway through the game to pull away in a contest marked by offensive difficulties and turnovers. It was Washington's 11th straight loss, all in conference play. Arizona struggled mightily on offense, setting a season low in points on 19 of 51 shooting. The previous season low came in a 55-53 win over Oregon State in January. Despite their offensive struggles, the Wildcats earned an uncomfortable lead over the Huskies with stifling defense late in the first half.  

Associated Press

