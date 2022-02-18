Put me in, Coach! Gibbs gets top ride on grandfather’s team

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ty Gibbs is stepping into arguably the top ride in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. The grandson of Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs will race full time for his grandfather’s team in the No. 54 Toyota this season. That car won 10 times in 2021. Gibbs was behind the wheel for four of them. Natalie Decker is the only woman entered in the Xfinity opener. Decker is scheduled to drive a partial schedule for Reaume Brothers Racing. The Wisconsin native made five Xfinity starts in 2021. Her best finish was a 24th-place showing at Talladega Superspeedway.