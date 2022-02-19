AP Exclusive: US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that attorneys for the U.S. figure skaters whose silver medal is being withheld have notified the IOC that they have filed an appeal to have the medals awarded before the end of the Beijing Games. Attorneys say in a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach that they will ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a ruling before Sunday’s closing ceremony. A copy of which was obtained by the AP.