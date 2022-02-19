Burnley upsets Brighton 3-0 to move off bottom of EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst has scored his first Premier League goal as Burnley moved off the bottom of the standings with an emphatic 3-0 win at Brighton. Sean Dyche’s side went above last-place Norwich on goal difference. Burnley trails 17th-place Newcastle by five points but has two games in hand. Weghorst set the Clarets on course for a first win in 12 top-flight games with a clinical finish in the 21st minute. Josh Brownhill’s deflected drive doubled the visitors’ advantage before Aaron Lennon’s second-half strike sealed a stunning scoreline at the Amex Stadium. The win came at a cost for Burnley as top-scorer Maxwel Cornet limped off early in the second half following a challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.