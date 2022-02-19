Félix leads Atlético to 3-0 win at Osasuna before Man U test

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has earned its most convincing win in months and it comes just days before it hosts Manchester United. João Félix scored and assisted Luis Suárez in Atlético’s 3-0 win at Osasuna in the Spanish league on Saturday. The victory gives the struggling defending champions a boost before they face Manchester United in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg on Wednesday. Félix smashed in a poor clearance by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera for the third-minute opener. Felix’s pass in the 59th launched a counterattack that Suárez capped with an exquisite left-foot strike from 40 yards out over the head of Herrera. Ángel Correa scored in the 88th with his team-high 12th goal of the season.