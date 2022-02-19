Lyon draws 1-1 at Lens to move into 5th; PSG faces Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Striker Tino Kadewere’s first goal of the season helped Lyon draw 1-1 at Lens and move up to fifth place in the French league. Fourth place earns automatic entry into next season’s Europa League. Kadewere equalized just before halftime after Lens scored in the 13th minute through defender Jonathan Clauss. Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain could move 16 points clear with a win at Nantes in Saturday’s late game.