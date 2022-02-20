Gio Reyna injured again on 1st Dortmund start in 6 months

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna’s first start for Borussia Dortmund in six months ended in tears as the American midfielder had to leave the field in the 30th minute. Reyna covered his face to hide his disappointment after the latest setback during Dortmund’s 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old Reyna sustained a right hamstring injury while playing in a World Cup qualifier for the United States on Sept. 2. His previous last start in the Bundesliga was Aug. 27 against Hoffenheim.