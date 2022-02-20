Miami women knock off No. 16 Georgia Tech 51-39

ATLANTA (AP) — Karla Erjavec had 12 points, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 10, and Miami defeated No. 16 Georgia Tech 51-39, the Hurricanes’ fourth win in eight days. Miami dominated the first half, particularly on the defensive end, and led 26-12 at the break. The Yellow Jackets made three baskets in the first half, shooting 13% (3 for 23), and half of their points came from the foul line where they made 6 of 8. Georgia Tech played even with Miami in the third quarter but the Hurricanes’ lead reached 15 points when Erjavec hit a 3-pointer with 2:37 remaining. Georgia Tech made three 3-pointers late in the fourth to get as close as 49-39.