Mississippi St. tops Missouri 58-56, now tied for 5th in SEC

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 16 points, Shakeel Moore made a layup with 10. 5 seconds left and Mississippi State beat Missouri 58-56. Garrison Brooks added 11 points and seven rebounds for Mississippi State (16-11, 7-7 SEC). Moore finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jarron Coleman answered with a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 54-51 advantage with 3:41 remaining but they went 0 for 5 from the field the rest of the way. Javon Pickett had 16 points, Coleman scored 15 and Kobe Brown had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Missouri (10-17, 4-10 SEC).