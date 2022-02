OTTAWA (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist and Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa while Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves as he made his first NHL start since Dec. 7. With just over a minute left in regulation Shesterkin nearly sealed the game with an empty-net goal, but the puck went just wide.