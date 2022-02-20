Test of Faith is harness racing’s Horse of the Year.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Test of Faith, a winner of 14 of 16 starts last season, is harness racing’s Horse of the Year. The award was announced Sunday night at the annual U.S. Harness Writers Association meeting. Test of Faith is the fourth 3-year-old filly to earn the sport’s highest honor, joining Rainbow Blue (2004), Bunny Lake (2001), and Fan Hanover (1981). She received 85 of the 146 votes cast by the association’s members. Niki Hill, the leading 2-year-old filly pacer, was second with 19 votes. Other honorees included Dexter Dunn as Driver of the Year and Richard “Nifty” Norman as Trainer of the Year.