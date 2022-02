MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield had three-point games and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. Anderson had two goals and an assist, and Caufield a goal and two assists as the Canadiens won their third straight. Rem Pitlick also scored and Brendan Gallagher had two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 35 saves. Ilya Mikheyev and Pierre Engvall scored for Toronto. Petr Mrazek allowed five goals on 25 shots.