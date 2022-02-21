Flames top Jets, tie franchise mark with 10-game win streak

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm’s go-ahead goal with 47 seconds remaining extended his goal streak to eight games and the Calgary Flames tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory, winning 3-1 over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a perfect seven-game homestand. The 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record. It was done on two occasions, the previous time was in 2016-17 with the streak beginning five years ago to this day. The other time was in 1978-79 when the franchise was still in Atlanta.