Hull no longer connected to Blackhawks as team ambassador

CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull is no longer serving as a team ambassador for the Chicago Blackhawks. Hull played for Chicago for 15 years, collecting 604 goals and 549 assists. He was named a Blackhawks ambassador in a ceremony with fellow Hall of Famer Stan Mikita in 2008. The Blackhawks say they are redefining the role of team ambassador after Mikita died in 2018 and Tony Esposito passed away in August. The Blackhawks and Hull “jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role,” according to the team.