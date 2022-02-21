No. 22 Ohio State outlasts Indiana in overtime, 80-69

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime. Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left. The Hoosiers jumped ahead by two early in overtime, but Jamari Wheeler hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left as Ohio State took the lead for good. Liddell had 16 points and Eugene Brown III scored 10. The Buckeyes led by 10 with 12:06 remaining in the second half, but the Hoosiers used an 18-4 run to grab a 59-55 lead with 5:09 left. Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.