Moore, McGusty score 19 apiece, Miami beats Pitt 85-64

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty each scored 19 points and Miami beat Pittsburgh 85-64. Moore was 7-of-10 shooting and had five assists. Sam Waardenburg and Jordan Miller scored 12 points apiece for Miami (20-8, 12-5 ACC). The Hurricanes are tied with North Carolina for third in the conference standings, a half-game behind Notre Dame and 1 1/2 games behind first-place Duke with less than two weeks left in the regular season. Moore hit a 3-pointer 29 seconds into the game to open the scoring and Miami led the rest of the way. John Hugley led Pittsburgh (11-17, 6-11 ACC) with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and seven rebounds.