Russia risks Champions League final hosting over Ukraine

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Officials at European football’s governing body have been holding discussions on the impact of Russia’s deepening intervention in Ukraine on whether the Champions League final can still be staged in St. Petersburg on May 28. UEFA hasn’t issued a fresh statement since fears were raised of a fuller Russian invasion of Ukraine after Moscow announced on Monday that its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces. UEFA said over the weekend that it had no plans to change the final venue. But a person with knowledge of the situation said the Ukraine crisis was discussed by top-level officials at UEFA on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.