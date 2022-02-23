A.J. Griffin has late surge, No. 7 Duke beats Virginia 65-61

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored on a drive after making just one basket in the first 36 minutes and No. 7 Duke beat Virginia 65-61. Duke improved to 24-4 overall and 14-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Griffin’s first 3 gave the Blue Devils a 55-51 lead with 3:39 to play. His next one made it 58-53 with 2:41 left, and his drive made it 60-55 with just over two minutes to play. Trevor Keels’ basket with 56 seconds left and and a free throw were just enough to finish it. Kihei Clark made a career-best six 3-pointers, all in the first half, and scored a career-high 25 points for the Cavaliers.