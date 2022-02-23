AP Was There: NBA approves plans to launch WNBA

By The Associated Press

The NBA recognized the popularity of the women’s game back in 1996. The league’s Board of Governors approved plans to start a new pro basketball league the following year. The NBA starts with plans for eight teams playing a 25- to 30-game schedule over 10 weeks in NBA cities. NBA Commissioner David Stern said he saw no conflict with the American Basketball League planning to play in the winter. The WNBA launched in 1997.