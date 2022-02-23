Big men help No. 13 Badgers hold on to beat Gophers 68-67

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as 13th-ranked Wisconsin fended off Minnesota 68-67. Tyler Wahl added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers. They improved to 22-5 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten for a first-place tie with Purdue. Illinois is a half-game behind. Wisconsin hosts the fourth-ranked Boilermakers next week. Jamison Battle had 17 points to lead the Gophers. They fell to 13-13 overall and 4-13 in the conference. Minnesota’s biggest deficit of the game, 59-51, came before two 3-pointers by Willis fueled an 8-0 spurt to tie it.