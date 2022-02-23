Hamilton ‘freshest’ he’s ever been ahead of new F1 season

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Lewis Hamilton feels re-energized for the new Formula One season after the disappointment of losing the title to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the last race of the 2021 season. Hamilton, Verstappen and the rest of the F1 drivers began preseason testing in Barcelona and got their first feel for the revamped F1 cars following major regulation changes to try to make the series more competitive. Hamilton says he feels “the freshest that I ever have” after spending some quality time with his family in the offseason.