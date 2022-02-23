Roberts pleased with changes, progress of ESPN’s NBA shows

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Dave Roberts received one of the NBA’s biggest rebuilding jobs last August. Instead of being tasked with turning around a team, it was getting ESPN’s studio shows and coverage back on track as senior vice president for NBA and studio production. As the league comes out of the All-Star break and the push toward the playoffs intensifies, Roberts is pleased with the early results. Game viewership is up 10% on ESPN, while the new “NBA Today” studio show has seen a 35% increase.