Avs score twice in 26 seconds, rally to beat Vegas 3-2
W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored in the third period to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avalanche overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring two goals 26 seconds apart early in the third period, with J.T. Compher tying the game and MacKinnon burying the go-ahead goal. After firing 14 shots on goal during Friday night’s 6-3 home win over Winnipeg, MacKinnon had zero shots until his game-winner, a one-timer just inside the blue line off a pass from Cale Makar. Andre Burakovsky also scored for Colorado while Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves. Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 18 shots.
