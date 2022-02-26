Lightning spoil Predators’ outdoor debut in Nashville, 3-2

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 to spoil the first outdoor game in Music City. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point scored the first goal as Tampa Bay became the NHL’s 27th franchise to finally play an outdoor game. The Lightning now have won four straight to pull within a point of Atlantic Division leader Florida. Nashville now is 0-2 in outdoor games. The Predators also snapped a two-game win streak.