Nadal beats Norrie in Acapulco for his 91st career title

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Rafael Nadal said earlier in the week that he´s not very aware of his career statistics. Now, he might want to have a look at them. The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open to extend his career-best start for a season to 15-0 after he won his 91st ATP title. Nadal won his third title of 2022, including the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is three victories short of tying Ivan Lendl for third place for most championships in the Open Era.