North Texas clinches C-USA West, beats Louisiana Tech 56-49

DENTON, Texas — Abou Ousmane posted 13 points and seven rebounds and North Texas clinched the Conference USA West Division with a 56-49 victory over Louisiana Tech. With the game tied 49-49 with less than four minutes remaining, UNT’s Tylor Perry converted a pair of free throws and then drained a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left. The triple was his only field goal of the game. North Texas (22-4, 15-1 Conference USA) matched a program-best with its 14 straight win and set a a program record with 15 conference wins. Its 22nd win is also the most under coach Grant McCasland. Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-8, 11-5). M