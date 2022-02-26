Notae has 30, No. 18 Arkansas upends No. 6 Kentucky 75-73

By KEVIN McPHERSON

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 30 points and Jaylin Williams had 4 of his 16 points in the final 1:22 as No. 18 Arkansas took down No. 6 Kentucky 75-73. Arkansas has won 13 of its last 14 games, including over then-No. 1 Auburn, to move into a two-way tie with Kentucky for second place in the Southeastern Conference standings with just two more games to play. Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost for the only the second time in their last 10 games.