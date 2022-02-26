Rice controls OT, tops Southern Miss 77-72

HOUSTON — Travis Evee hit a 3-pointer to start overtime and Rice never trailed in the extra period to beat Southern Miss 77-72. The Golden Eagles’ Isaih Moore made a dunk to even the score at 64 with 11 seconds left in regulation and force overtime. Evee had 17 points and Carl Pierre had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Rice (15-13, 7-9 Conference USA), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Walyn Napper scored a season-high 29 points for the Golden Eagles (6-23, 1-15), who have lost 12 games in a row.