Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 3 Auburn

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and Zakai Zeigler had 11 of his 13 points in the second half to lead No. 17 Tennessee to a 67-62 victory over No. 3 Auburn. Kennedy Chandler had 13 and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 for the Volunteers, who improved their record at home to 15-0 this season. The Tigers were led by Jabari Smith with 25 points, and K.D. Johnson had 18 points as Auburn lost on the road for the third straight time.