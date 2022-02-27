Meillard takes big lead in opening run of World Cup slalom

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Swiss skier Loïc Meillard took a big lead of more than half a second in the opening run of a men’s Word Cup slalom. Meillard mastered the icy Gudiberg course and finished 0.51 seconds ahead of Swiss teammate Ramon Zenhäusern and Johannes of Strolz of Austria. Spanish skier Joaquim Salarich posted the fourth-fastest time. Defending overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault of France was 0.69 behind in fifth. Conditions were different compared to Saturday’s race after freezing temperatures overnight made the top layer harder and more slippery.