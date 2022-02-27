No. 4 Louisville women trounce No. 14 Irish in testy matchup

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith each scored 20 points and No. 4 Louisville raced to a huge lead and routed No. 14 Notre Dame 86-64 in a testy matchup. The Cardinals led 41-3 early in the second quarter and beat the Irish for the sixth straight time in improving to 25-3. The teams got into a shoving match in the second quarter. Notre Dame fell to 21-7. This was the final regular-season game for both teams. They both have a double bye in the upcoming Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.