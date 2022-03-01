Atlanta’s Araújo to miss about 4 weeks with hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araújo will miss about four weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury while scoring the team’s first goal of the season. Araújo is one of the team’s three designated players, coming over from French club Lille last August. He has scored five goals in 15 appearances for Atlanta United. The 25-year-old Brazilian began his first full Major League Soccer campaign by scoring the opening goal Sunday in a 3-1 victory over Kansas City. But he came up hobbling after flicking the ball into the net in the 20th minute and was subbed out a short time later.