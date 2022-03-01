Bears sign veteran LB Joe Thomas

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed veteran inside linebacker Joe Thomas. Thomas has 16 starts over seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He has 12 tackles for loss and 10 pass breakups. The Bears made big changes after going 6-11 last season, hiring general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus to replace the fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. Chicago also is switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme.