Daniels helps No. 11 Villanova top No. 9 Providence 76-74

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 20 points and Eric Dixon scored 15 points to lead No. 11 Villanova past No. 9 Providence 76-74 in a tight Big East battle. Collin Gillespie had 14 points for the Wildcats. Jared Bynum led Providence with 19 points. The Big East regular-season champion Friars are off until next week’s conference tournament in New York. The Wildcats wrap the season Saturday at Butler.