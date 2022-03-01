James has career-high 23 points, No. 13 Vols beat Georgia

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored a career-high 23 points and No. 13 Tennessee overcame a slow start to beat struggling Georgia 75-68. James hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Vols the lead early in the second half. Yet another 3 from James capped Tennessee’s 11-0 run for a 54-44 lead. Tennessee began the day tied with No. 14 Arkansas and No. 7 Kentucky for second place in the Southeastern Conference, one game behind No. 5 Auburn. Georgia suffered its 10th consecutive loss. Aaron Cook led Georgia with 17 points and Kario Oquendo had 16.