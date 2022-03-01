Playing well again, Dembélé back in good terms at Barcelona

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — It wasn’t long ago that Ousmane Dembélé was being jeered by Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou. He had just refused to leave the club after being told he wasn’t wanted anymore. There had been back-and-forth accusations. Barcelona said it only wanted fully committed players. Dembélé said he would not give in to blackmail. The relationship appeared well beyond saving. But everyone is smiling again a few weeks later. The grievances are suddenly gone and peace has apparently been restored. Dembélé looks happy. He is playing well and fans have been cheering instead of booing him.