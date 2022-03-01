Point has goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Senators 5-2

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2. Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak, and has a goal in three straight games. Stamkos has scored six times and added a pair of assists during his run. Nikita Kucherov, Corey Perry and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the Lightning, who moved past Florida into first place in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa got first-period goals from Tyler Ennis and Zach Sanford.