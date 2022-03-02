Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss an extended period of time because of an eye injury. Hagelin was struck in the left eye with an errant stick during practice Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if Hagelin requires surgery. Forward Joe Snively is also considered week to week with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is being evaluated after taking a shot up high in practice Wednesday. The Capitals could be getting winger Anthony Mantha back after missing the past four months recovering from shoulder surgery.