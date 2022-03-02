Deep group of receivers taking center stage at NFL combine

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deep, talented group of receivers came to this week’s NFL scouting combine with a simple goal. Each wants to make a statement to the league’s coaches, scouts and general managers. The process began Wednesday when most of the top draft prospects lined up at podiums inside the city’s convention center. Slotting them into the pecking order will be a more difficult challenge when workouts begin Thursday. David Bell, Treylon Burks, Drake London, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, and former college teammates Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams wanted to accentuate he should be the top pass catcher selected in this year’s draft.