UMass fires men’s basketball coach Matt McCall

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — UMass has fired men’s basketball coach Matt McCall. The move is effective at the end of the season. McCall is 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. He will coach the Minutemen through the conference tournament. UMass is 12-16 overall and 5-11 in the Atlantic 10 this season. UMass has reached the NCAA Tournament just once since the team’s heyday from 1992-98. The Minutemen went to the tourney seven straight times under John Calipari and Bruiser Flint. The 1996 trip to the Final Four has been vacated for rules violations.